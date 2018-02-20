Death of two foreign nationals in Uganda attributed to drug abuse

By Ssebuliba Samuel

The death of two foreign nationals in Uganda have been attributed to drug abuse according to medical reports

This followed the death Tersvouri Petteri a finish national who died in Pearl of Africa Hotel, Alex Sebastian a Swedish national who died in Sheraton Hotel, plus Montigai Watson Nyoya and Rita sharot who died in Nyoya distyrict and Murchison fall respectively.

Speaking to media this afternoon the Director Government Analytical Laboratories Kepher Kuchana said tests carried out on samples of Finnish and Swedish national show that these had a concoction of drugs in their bodies including cocaine and sedatives.

He has however said that tests on the two who died outside Kampala are not yet out but on going.

Meanwhile the inspector general of police Gen Kale Kayihura said that investigations are ongoing and several arrests have been made.