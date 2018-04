By Abubaker Kirunda.

A dead body has been stolen from a grave in Nabweya village in Makutu sub-county in Iganga District

The residents woke up this morning to the shocking sight of an empty grave of Augustine EgessaOgunyuwho died 9years ago.

The area Local Council 1 Chairman Devin Owori tells KFM that only clothes have been found on top of an open grave.

Owori says the matter has been reported to police and an investigation has been launched.