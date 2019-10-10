Daring man steals police officer’s mobile phone

By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Iganga are holding a 22-year old man for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a police officer.

The suspect is said to have gone to the police investigations office at Iganga Central Police station posing as a complainant registering case of theft and pocketed a Tecno smart phone belonging to the investigative officer.

Iganga District Police Commander David Willis Ndaula says the officer got suspicious when he could not see his mobile phone that was on the desk and arrested the suspect.

Upon searching the suspect’s pockets, the mobile phone was found tucked away inside.

The suspect then led police to his residence in Jinja where suspected stolen items including a Toshiba laptop and many mobile phones were found inside a rented house.