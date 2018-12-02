Curriculum on safety needed

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has been challenged to develop and roll out a new education curriculum on road safety and other transport modes both in primary and secondary schools and also higher institutions of learning.

The call comes at a time more than 33 people perished in a boat accident on Lake Victoria and several road accidents that have claimed the lives of many.

According to the programs manager at Uganda Road accident reduction network organization Cuthbert Isingoma, all school going children need to be taught how to use all the different modes of transport and how best they can protect themselves.

Isingoma says children cannot learn how protect themselves in use but also need to study it just like it has been done for HIV.

He adds that safety is a skill which everyone must have.