CSO’s threaten to go to court over reforms

By Prossy Kisakye.

Civil society organizations have threatened to go to court if the proposed electoral reforms are passed as there.

Last week the attorney general presented the reforms among which political parties are not supposed to associate with pressure groups, cameras and phones banned from the polling station, security officers to vote five days before the polling date among others.

Speaking to the media earlier today the executive director of constitutional center for governance Sarah Birete said that the proposed electoral reforms don’t show transparency in the next elections.

She added that if parliament doesn’t consider the Uganda citizens’ compact on free and fair elections they are going to sue the government.

Meanwhile the executive director of UWONET, Rita Aciro call on the citizens to challenge the proposed electoral reforms.

