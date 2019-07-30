CSO’s launch “credible elections now” campaign

By Prossy Kisakye

Civil society organizations have launched a campaign dubbed “credible elections now” as they demand for fair electoral reforms to ensure a peaceful election come 2021.

This comes just days after the attorney general last week tabled the amendments to electoral laws, contained in five bills.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the NGO forum executive director, Richard Ssewakiryanga said for the 2021 election to be credible, there should be reforms to review the appointment procedures of electoral commission members and a comprehensive framework for peaceful transfer of power among others.

He insists that holding another election without meaning meaningful electoral reforms will not achieve the desired goal of building a democratic society.

He however says they are to sensitize the people about credible elections under this new campaign before taking their views to parliament.

