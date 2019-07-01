CSO’s drag UG and Rwanda to court

By Moses Ndhaye.

Three civil society organizations have dragged Uganda and Rwanda to the East African Court of Justice over the closure of the Gatuna border point.

The three organizations include the Eastern African sub-regional support initiative for the Advancement of women,Center for food and adequate living rights and Southern and Eastern Africa trade Information and Negotiations Institute –Uganda.

EASSI’s executive director Sheila Kawamara says they are seeking a permanent injunction against the two governments so that they can never close the border again.

In February this year, the government of Rwanda closed its boarders with Uganda at Gatuna over reported road construction works paralyzing cross border trade.

Kawamara says this has negatively impacted traders most of whom are women and now demands that they be compensated.

