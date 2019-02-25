CSOs condemn brutality against traffic officer

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The family of Sgt. Esther Namaganda a traffic officer who was assaulted yesterday while on duty by Maj.Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza and his body guards are calling for the ambassador’s resignation

as well as have full justice prevail in the matter for both the body guards and the Maj. General.

According to one of the daughters of Sgt. Namaganda,Maria Gorettie Nabakooza, her mother is in a poor state emotionally and does not even want to directly talk to her children following what happened.

Meanwhile the advocacy and programmes officer for Human Rights Network UgandaPatrick Tumwine, who read the CSO statement demands that Maj.Gen. Kyaligonza resigns as an ambassador, be arrested and prosecuted for violence and assault occasioned on the traffic officer together with his two body guards.

Related Stories………..

FDC calls for resignation of Kyaligoza