CSO’s attack MPs over data and OTT payment

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Civil society organizations have slammed members of parliament for heavily burdening Ugandans by making them pay for their social media taxes and bundles.

Last week parliament awarded a multi-million contract to MTN Uganda to supply the 458 MPS with monthly data bundles of shs 30,000 and OTT of shs 6000.

Speaking to KFM, the Uganda Debt Network Programs manager Imelda Namagga says the move is a waste of public resources.

She adds that the decision should be withdrawn because MPs are among the highly paid and as such can afford paying for themselves.

However, in a dramatic twist of events, the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has distanced herself saying she was not only opposed to it but was not aware of the said deal.

Related Stories……….

Kadaga to block OTT For MPs