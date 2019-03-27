CSO’s ask gov’t to terminate lubowa hospital agreement

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Civil society activists led by SEATINI have asked government to terminate the agreement to construct the international specialized hospital of Uganda at Lubowa or they drag them to court.

This is after Parliament approved a Shs 1.3 trillion loan to a private investor to finance its construction.

The specialised hospital, which will be constructed under a joint partnership between FINASI/ROKO Construction Limited, will focus on the treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) that have been forcing Ugandans to seek expensive treatment abroad.

Addressing journalists the SEATINI program officer Africa Kiiza says the contract should be terminated because it is not transparent and the figures vary.

Meanwhile the Uganda debt network Researcher Michael Mugisa expressed government will not be able to settle the debt since government is heavily indebted.