CSBARG to launch Mobile money tax pledge book

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Civil society Advocacy group is this Thursday launching a pledge book to oppose the proposed tax on Mobile Money transactions.

Addressing journalists, the group’s executive Director Julius Mukunda said the book will solicit for 250 signatures members of parliament to reject the proposed taxes.

According to Mukunda, the taxes are a form of punishment and are most likely going to raise black market operations like money laundering since people will resort to using cash due to the cost involved thus increasing fraud incidences.

Meanwhile the team Leader at the Consumer Education trust Henry Kimera said the proposed tax is going to affect consumer protection.

He adds that the tax will not affect the economy but also push more than 150,000 Ugandans majority of who are women and youth out of employment.