Criminal cases in Mukono reduces following heavy deployment.

By Damali Mukhaye.

Leaders in Mukono district have reduced on crimes following massive deployment by both military and police in the area.

Speaking to KFM, the resident district commissioners Fred Bamwine says that cases of panga welding men were very rampant early this year and people’s property was vandalized.

He says that following deployment, this has reduced asserting that night and day patrols are to continue in the district to ensure that the area is peaceful throughout the Christmas season.