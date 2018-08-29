Crime Preventers in Karamoja celebrate Kayihura’s release

By Steven Ariong…………………..

A group of crime preventers in Karamoja region are celebrating the release of the former Inspector General of police Gen Kale Kayihura who was yesterday granted bail by the Makindye Army court.

Now according to PatrickLokol, one of the crime preventers in Kaabong, kayihura’s release is a relief to them because their former boss is a good person.

Patrick Timong a crime preventer in Kotido says Kayihura needs to be forgiven because he has created many jobs for the youth by recruiting them to be crime preventers.

Kayihura who had spent 76 days in detention was granted bail after it was found out that the general is of advanced age and has never convicted any offense and also needed urgent medical attention.

During his tenure, Kayihura recruited and attached crime preventers to various police stations to help fight crime.

Related Stories………………

Kayihura granted bail, movement restricted unless permission is granted

Museveni – Kayihura crippled police