Crime preventers give police ultimatum over 14b

By Damali Mukhaye.

The crime preventers who supplied food to different police units across the country between December 2015 and 2017 have given police a five-day ultimatum to clear their money.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the suppliers under national crime preventers forum say they were contracted by the Exodus SACCO, owned by the police to supply food to different police stations on instruction from the then IGP, Gen Kale Kayihura, but have not been paid.

The group’s chairperson Ronald Rwamakuba says over the 2,000 suppliers are demanding about Shs 14 billion.

He says if police does not remit their money by Monday next week, they will stage a peaceful match to the police headquarters over the same.

They supplied food items like Posho, Rice, Beans, Matooke, Milk and sugar among others.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of police Fred Enanga tells KFM that those suppliers do not have any contract with police, but their dealt with Exodus Sacco who should clear their debt not police.