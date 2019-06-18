Crime preventers demand police 14.5b for food supply

By Prossy Kisakye.

The crime preventers who supplied food to different police units across the country between December 2015 and 2017 are demanding a total of Shs 14.5b from the force.

They have also threatened to pitch camp at different police stations until they are paid their full amounts of money.

The suppliers under national crime preventers forum say they were contracted by the Exodus SACCO, owned by the police to supply food to different police stations on instruction from the then IGP, Gen Kale Kayihura, but since then, they have not been paid.

The chairperson of the group Ronald Muliisa Rwamakuba said that since the removal of the former police boss, Gen Kale Kayihura, the new police leadership has turned hostile to them and their attempts to engage them have proved futile.

He said their attempts to meet the president to raise their complaints have also been frustrated by the police bosses.