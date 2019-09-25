CPC delegates join in Uganda’s greening campaign

By Jalira Namyalo



The delegates attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Kampala have asked Ugandans to stop cutting trees and adopt a culture of planting new ones to curb dangerous effects of Climate Change in the world.

Mr. Mohamad Ariff, the Speaker of the Parliament of Malaysia said that effects of Climate Change in one country affect the whole world by causing global warming.

He was speaking at the tree planting exercise at Ggaba Primary Teachers College.

The exercise was aimed at increasing the number of trees in Uganda which help in mitigating dangerous Climate Change effects in the world.

The tree planting exercise was carried out in three regions of Central region at Ggaba; Eastern region in Buyende and Western region at Nkozi where more than 1000 trees were planted by Commonwealth Parliamentary delegates.