By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Uganda Police force has today lost one of its longest serving Police Officer who has served the force for fifty years.

The deceased late Josephine Kakooza has been the Commissioner of Police and the Director Uganda Police Band

According to the police spokesperson EmilianKayima, Kakooza breathed her last at Namirembe hospital today morning

Kakooza joined police force in 1969 at the age of fourteen and she has been at the helm of popularizing police band in Uganda.