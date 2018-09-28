Court temporarily stops travel ban against Muwema

By Ruth Anderah.

High Court deputy registrar Sarah Langahas issued an order temporarily blocking a travel ban against a city lawyer Fred Muwema that was imposed on him by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)over alleged outstanding liability of over Shs4 billion.

This was after Muwema filing an application seeking for an interim order stopping the travel ban imposed on him by URA and Attorney General.

The interim is to run till October 18th 2018 when the main application comes up for hearing.

In his main application filed before the High Court, Muwema claims that on July 12th2018, he was prevented from going on with his journey to Nairobi, Kenya at Entebbe International Airport due to the travel ban issued by URA and implemented by the immigration officials.

Through his lawyers of M/S KSMO Advocates, Muwema wants a permanent injunction restraining URA, AG and or their servants, officials, agents from implementing the travel ban.