Court orders Makerere University to pay Dr Nyanzi

By Ruth Anderah.

High court has ordered Makerere University to pay costs to Dr Stella Nyanzi for failing to give a reply to her application in time.

In October Dr.Nyanzi sued the institution for failing to abide the university tribunal orders which declared that her suspension was illegal, to be paid all her salary arrears and to be reinstated at office.

The same tribunal also ordered the University to promote the Jailed Researcher, as well as effecting orders in seven days but the University failed to abide the orders.

It is against that back ground that, Nyanzi through her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde dragged the institution to High Court civil division for failing to implement the tribunal orders.

However, today the case was coming up for hearing but the case did not proceed after Makerere University wasn’t ready to proceed on ground that they received hearing notes yesterday.

However, upon checking court records, Justice Lydia Mugambefound that the University was served on November, 20th, 2018 and she ordered them to pay Nyanzi costs for delayed trial and justice.

Mugambe has also issued summons to the Director of Human Resource Makerere University to appear on January 9th 2019 to be cross examined, on the evidence he tendered in his sworn in affidavit opposition Nyanzi’s application.

