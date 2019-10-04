Court orders Lusanja residents to vacate in 30 days

By Ruth Anderah

Residents of the disputed Lusanja land have been given only 30 days to vacate it.

This is after High Court Judge Tadeo Asiimwe ruled that businessman Medard Kiconco is the rightful owner of the land in Senkanyonyi Mpererwe.

According to the judgment read by the Court’s Registrar Sylvia Nabaggala, Justice Asiimwe also observed that the people bought the bibanja from a wrong person – a one Chrispa Bitara-beho instead of the administrator Paul Katabazi Bitara-beho.

He adds that the residents bought the land from Wakiso not Sekanyonyi Mpererwe in Kampala as they allege.

The judge has also ordered Kampala Capital City Authority to put demarcations and boundaries separating Kampala and Wakiso.

Meanwhile Kiconco has also been given one month to compensate 4 out of 17 people he found on the land.

About 148 residents of Lusanja were dragged to Court by Kiconco who accused them of trespassing on his land.

Evidence before Court shows that the disputed land measuring 3.89 acres is located on Block 206, Plot 671 in Mpererwe, a Kampala suburb.

More than 200 homesteads were destroyed and residents evicted earlier.