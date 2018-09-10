Court orders for the release of Bobi Wine’s body guard Eddie Mutwe

Ruth Anderah .

The High court has ordered Detective Senior Commissioner of Police Elly Womanya or any other Police Officer in whose custody Eddie Mutwe is being illegally detained, to release him unconditionally and immediately.

Justice Musa Ssekaana made the order following the submission of the applicant’s Lawyer Eron Kiiza, informing court that since 4th of this month when the Attorney General’s representative Peter Tusuubira informed court that they were charging Bobi Wine’s Body Guard with Treason before Gulu Magistrate court; upto today this has not been done.

Now Justice Ssekaana says his Court cannot sanction such violation of the Constitution, the Police must release him as per the laws governing habeous corpus proceedings.

An advocate Eron Kiiza filed an application before the High court in Kampala indicating that the family of Eddie Ssebuufu a.k.a Eddy Mutwe did not know his where about, since his arrest on August 25th 2018 from Kamwokya Ssemakokiro Plaza in Kampala.

Court heard that Eddy Mutwe was picked by the Military’s Special Forces Command Soldiers on the fateful day and taken to Mbuya, so he wanted the Attorney General of Government, the CDF and the Director Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence to ensure that Eddy Mutwe is produced in court if he committed any crime.

The lawyer says his continued detention without trial, and more than the mandatory 48hrs is unconstitutional.