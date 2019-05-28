Court orders for the arrest of Gen. Kyaligonza

Ivan Ssenabulya

Mukono Chief Magistrate Juliet Hatanga has ordered for the arrest of Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi Rtd. Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza and his body guards.

The magistrate ordered that Maj Gen (rtd) Kyaligonza, his two bodyguards; Cpl Peter Busindiche and Pte John Okurut be arrested and taken to court on 10th June to plead to the charges after they repeatedly defied court summons.

Kyaligonza’s legal representatives from Balondemu and Co Advocates, Alaka and Co Advocates claimed that their client is being tried in two courts something prosecution dismissed.

Gen.Kyalingonza and his escorts are alleged to have assaulted Ms Esther Namaganda, a traffic police officer on February 24 this year in Seeta, Mukono District.

Mike Haboneka the lawyer to the victim Sgt. Esther Namaganda has welcomed the magistrate’s ruling on this.