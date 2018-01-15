Court of Appeal upholds Jamwa’s 12-year jail term

By Ruth Anderah

The Court of Appeal has upheld a 12-year jail term handed by the Anti- Corruption Court to former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director David Chandi Jamwa.

Three justices ruled that the trial judge John Bosco Katutsi properly evaluated the evidence and reached the right conclusion.

In a judgment read by Justice Kenneth Kakuru, the Court of Appeal judges have ruled that Jamwa was well aware that selling government treasury bonds to the now defunct Crane Bank before their maturity dates would cause financial loss to his employer but instead went ahead to authorize the same.

The judges said that after evaluating the evidence found that there were sufficient evidence to sustain the charge of causing financial loss to the NSSF and abuse of office.

He has thus been ordered to serve 12 years and barred from holding any public office for ten years.