Court of Appeal starts special criminal session in Jinja

By Ruth Anderah

The Court of appeal has today started a one month special criminal session in Jinja to reduce on the huge case backlog.

The hearing will handle 50 cases of appeal arising from various offences whose judgments were passed between 2010 and 2016 by various High court judges.

A panel of three justices; Cheborion Barishaki, Stephen Musota and Percy Tuhaise has been identified to handle the session.

The cases in this session include 22 murder appeals, 7 robbery appeals, 15 defilements, 4 rape appeals, 1 attempted murder and 1 manslaughter case.

According to the cause list signed by court of Appeal Assistant Registrar Ayebare Tumwebaze the session will last for eight weeks.