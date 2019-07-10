Court issues criminal summons Bobi Wine

By Ruth Anderah.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued criminal summons against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine after he failed to appear in court today for his case hearing.

Kyagulanyi was supposed to appear in court today but surprisingly his lawyer Abdallah Kiwanuka informed court that his client was up-country and that he could not make on time for the court session.

Bobi Wine is charged with the offence of disobedience of statutory duty for allegedly held a public meeting at City Square on July 11th 2018 without giving notice to any authorized officer who would ensure that all participants of his meeting are unarmed and peaceful.

According to the summons issued by grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu on behalf of the trial magistrate who was also indisposed Stella Amabilisi, Bobi Wine is ordered to appear in court on August 12th 2019.