Court halts verification of south Sudan traders.

By Damali Mukhaye.

High court in Kampala has halted the ongoing verification process of Ugandan traders who supplied goods and services to South Sudan by the ministry of finance.

In May 2019, Parliament approved up to 900 billion shillings to pay traders who supplied war-torn South Sudan between 2008 and 2013.

However, some traders under Uganda south Sudan maize millers and suppliers’ traders sued the Finance permanent secretary Keith Muhakanizi that they were not included on the list.

While appearing before the high court civil division, Justice Musa Ssekana issued an interim order blocking the verification of the traders until the court hearings over the same are done.

Muhakanizi says his ministry respects the court ruling and that they are going to stop the verification asserting that 77 people had so far submitted their documents for the same.