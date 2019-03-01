Court fixes judgment date for the 6bn shillings oil handshake refund case

By Ruth Anderah.

High Court in Kampala sets May 31st as a date to deliver a judgment in a case where a former Uganda Revenue Authority lawyer Ali Sekatawa sued government, Parliamentary Commission and Parliamentary Committee on Statutory and State Enterprises (COSASE) seeking for a judicial review of the findings and recommendations of oil cash bonanza.

The presiding Judge Andrew Bashaija fixed a date after Lawyers from Parliamentary Commission led by Stina Cherotich withdrew their application that was seeking to have the petitioner cross-examined on his affidavit he filed pertaining this case.

In the suit before court, Sekatawa is challenging Parliament’s directives for the beneficiaries to refund the 6billion shillings President Museveni gave them as a bonus for their role in the Capital Gains tax dispute between the government and two oil firms which Uganda won on arbitration in London and recovered about Shs 1.6 trillion.

Sekatwa claims that the composition of COSASE included MPs who had openly expressed their opinion prior to the beginning of the investigation into the oil cash bonus.

He says the then COMESA chairperson Abdu Katuntu and committee member Medard Lubega Sseggona should not have been part of the investigation.

