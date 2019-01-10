Court declines to hear Stella Nyanzi’s medical application

By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu has declined to hear an application by the jailed Makerere University Researcher Dr. Stellah Nyanzi in which she had sought an order for Luzira prison authorities to release her antenatal records for purposes of receiving post -abortion treatment in regards to a miscarriage she claims she suffered recently while in prison.

Nyanzi informed Court that prison Health authorities do not believe that she suffered a miscarriage on Friday last week and hence forth she needs to seek medical attention from her private doctor else she loses her uterus.

Nyanzi added that without her medical and antenatal record which she accuses prison authorities of concealing, her doctor has nowhere to start from.

But all Nyanzi and her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde’s pleas fell on deaf ear as the magistrate insisted that this kind of application must be put in writing in order to give a chance to whoever is being accused of concealing the said documents to respond.

She instead remanded back Nyanzi to prison until the January 17th for Ssemakadde to a make response to the state submissions regarding the legality of the charges that he wants court to dismiss.

This sparked off an exchange in court between Ssemakadde and the magistrate with the lawyer accusing her of being insensitive to the needs of a Fellow woman and human rights at large.

Nyanzi is accused of cyber harassment and offensive communication against the person of president Museveni and that of his late mother Esteri Kokundeka.