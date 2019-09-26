Court blocks KCCA interviews

By Ruth Anderah.

The High Court has issued an order temporarily blocking the Ministry of Public Service from proceeding with interviews to fill the position of KCCA Human Resource officer until the final hearing and disposal of a case filed by a one Paul Kasulu who claims he is being sidelined from the recruitment process.

Kampala High Court Registrar Joy Kabagye also ordered that Kasulu stays in office as the Authority’s Human Resource manager until further orders are issued by court.

This is after Kabagye issued an interim order against KCCA and the Ministry of Public Service barring the 2 entities from proceeding to conduct interviews to fill that post.

Kasulu claims his appointment to the authority is on a contract basis in KCCA but according to an advert issued by the public service commission, all temporary employees are not allowed to participate in the pending interviews as it’s only a preserve of the permanent staff.

Kasulu says this advert is unreasonable and discriminatory because it locks his ability to compete for a job where he claims he has vast professionalism.

However KCCA and the public service commission maintain interviews and the recruitment exercise are only open to permanent staff.