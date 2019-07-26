Court blocks Bugweri LC5 election

By Abubaker Kirunda.

High Court in Jinja has issued an interim order blocking the election for the Bugweri LC5 Chairman

The Electoral Commission had ordered that an interim Chairman be elected from the thirteen councilors who remained in this new district curved out of Iganga.

The councilors were scheduled to convene at the district Headquarters in Busesa Town council to choose one person from them to serve as an interim chairperson since there is no money for general election.

However two Bugweri voters Yoweri Musasizi and Steven Balya Baliruno secured an injunction from court blocking the election.

The duo through their Lawyer Shaka Dhakaba of Muziransa advocates argued that the election of an interim chairman is supposed to take place within seven months after the start of a new district but Bugweri has lasted for more than this period therefore the election was illegal.

Two candidates Charles Maganda the NRM Flag bearer and Grace Okurut of the FDC who had turned up for the election had to go back in disappointment.