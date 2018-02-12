Counseling extended to schools to improve performance

By Samuel Ssebuliba

To address the performance disparities in national exams at all levels, the Uganda Counseling Association has come up with a special wing to address psychosocial issues that are affecting students.

The 2017 Senior Four exam results released recently showed that students from private urban schools performed better than their counterparts in rural government schools.

According to Ali Male the spokesperson of Uganda Counsellors’ Association, the A-Z professional counselling center is designed to specifically cater for student issues.

He says they also plan to move around the different schools to speak to students about issues that may divert them from studies.