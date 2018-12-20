COSASE tenure extended

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has written to the leader of opposition to postpone nomination of new members to sit on Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises to allow until February 2019.

Under parliamentary rule of procedure, standing committees are meant to serve for two and half year and thus their tenure is supposed to expire on January 16th.

Now according to Kadaga, communication has already been made to leader of opposition to allow COSASE stretch its tenure till February 20th 2019 to enable the committee conclude it critical work in probing the closure of defunct banks.

In August this year, FDC’s President Patrick Amuriat has changed the current chairman Abdul Katuntu and replaced him with Mubarak Munyagwa.

Related Stories…………

COSASE directs BoU officials to account Shs 478bn crane bank bailout cash

Bagyenda apologizes to COSASE