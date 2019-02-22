COSASE clears Bagyenda on property allegations

By Ritah Kemigisa

The parliaments committee on commissions statutory Authorities and state enterprises has cleared the former Bank of Uganda Executive Director for Bank Supervision Justine Bagyenda that she obtained several properties that belonged to the seven defunct banks.

In a letter addressed to Bagyenda by the committee chairperson Abdul Katuntu, all the documents tendered in by MPS Odonga Otto and Elijah Okupa during the inquiry into the auditor general’s special audit report on closure of commercial banks in Uganda were not authentic.

Katuntu says of the alleged 14 properties, it was found out that five properties belonged to her while two were obtained from her late husband, cliff Bagyenda.