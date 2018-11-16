COSASE Chasing Hot air

By Moses Kyeyune.

A section of the MPs on the Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises have raised fear that they could be running after hot air in the ongoing probe into illegal liquidation of commercial Banks.

This was after Dr Ben Sekabira, the director of financial markets development at the Central Bank informed the committee that the proprietor of Solicitors and Auctioneers, the lead company in selling off TEEFE Trust Bank’s securities died years ago.

Sekabira’s submission was prompted by a directive from the committee chairperson, Abdul Katuntu to have the proprietor appear before the probe on Monday.

The MPs are worried that a lot remains to be desired especially where there is no evidence relating to the inquiry yet at the same time, key witnesses have since died.

