COSASE chairman to face trial

By Ruth Anderah.

The Anti-Corruption Court has insisted Kawempe South Member of Parliament and COSASE Chairman Mubarak Munyagwa must appear on November 4th over alleged corruption charges.

The charges relate to a bribehe allegedly took while he was still Kawempe division Mayor.

This is after the Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu dismissed Munyagwa’s application that sought to block his trial on grounds that the DPP had no right to institute such offenses against him after the complainant lost interest in the case.

Chief Magistrate Lamunu threw out the application and ordered Munyagwa to take plea on November 4th.

Magistrate Lamunu has agreed with the DPP that criminal offences are committed against the State and not individuals.

Prosecution alleges that in December 2014 at Haks Investment Limited on Sixth Street, Industrial Area, in Kampala, being a mayor of Kawempe Division solicited for a gratification of 100m shillings from Francis Kakumba for him to influence Kawempe Division urban council, to nominate his son, Isaac Muyanja, for appointment as a member of the Kampala City Land Board.