COSASE aborts as Bagyenda seeks more time

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament’s Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises has this afternoon prematurely ended its sitting after Justine Bagyenda asked for more time to dig up documentary evidence to back her decisions.

The committee is probing the illegal liquidation of commercial banks, where Bagyenda took center stage, given she was the executive director for commercial supervision.

However, while appearing before the committee together with the central bank’s top leadership, Bagyenda says she needed time to present decisions taken on the sale of Global Trust Bank, which was sold in just one hour after its closure.

The committee chairperson Abdu Katuntu has cautioned the officials against any further delay darling and asked them to get acquainted with the audit queries before hand.

The probe resumes on Thursday morning.

