Corruption in IGG’s office attributed to failing system and human error

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja has attributed the alleged corruption in her office to human error and a failing system.

A group of the Inspectorate’s unidentified staff recently petitioned the Statehouse Anti-corruption Unit headed by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema seeking an investigating into corruption claims.

Speaking after the launch of an assessment report on the implementation of the Justice Law and Order Sector Anti-Corruption Strategy of 2012, Irene Mulyagonja noted that they are operating in an already corrupt system.