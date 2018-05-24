Corruption causing land conflicts

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Corruption, fraudulent sale of land and the increasing population has been reported as one of the key drivers of land conflicts in the country.

Releasing a Uganda Human rights commission report on Land disputes and human rights in selected regions of Uganda, the lead researcher Kamadi Byonabye said corruption and bribery was observed at all levels of Land administration right from the LC courts, police, judiciary and traditional leaders.

According to Byonabye the increasing population coupled with urbanization and increased infrastructural developments like road constructions have also made the competition for land stiff and increased land grabbing.

He now recommends that the land commission to ensure all lands is surveyed before encroachment.

However Dr Zahara Nampewo a law don from Makerere University has faulted flaws in the current laws for perpetrating conflicts in the country.

The report was carried out in 2017 in selected 12 districts among them Mubende, Bududa, Katakwi, Mubende and Buliisa.