Corruption cases against Munyagwa pushed to June

By Ruth Anderah.

The related corruption cases against newly appointed chairperson of Cosase Mubarak Munyagwa has been pushed to June 10th of this year.

This after is lawyer Caleb Alaka informed chief Magistrate at Anti-corruption court Pamela Lamunu that his client is in Nairobi -Kenya attending a one week Regional workshop as a Cosase chairperson.

This information forced the magistrate to extend criminal summons requiring Munyangwa also Kawempe South Member of Parliament to appear before court on June 10th.

Prosecution states that in the month of December 2014 at Haks Investment Limited, being a Mayor Kawempe Division, Munyagwa solicited for a gratification of 100milling shillings from a one Francis Kakumba in exchange for him to exert improper influence over Kawempe Division Urban Concil to nominate Isaac Muyanja for appointment as a member of Kampala City Land Board representing Kawempe Division.

Munyagwa is also accused of receiving a gratification of $ 20000 an evaluate of about Shs73million from a one Kakumba in exchange for him to exert improper influence over Kawempe Division Urban Council to nominate Isaac Muyanja.