Contractors stop supply of food to police over 33 billion shillings debts

By Franklin Draku.

Contractors supplying food items to the Uganda Police Force have stopped their supplies over accumulated arrears.

They are demanding Shs33 billion from the force for supplying food since 2015.

They have also accused the police Chief, Gen. Kale Kayihura of favouring crime preventers and Exodus SACCO and refusing to pay those who have legitimate contracts with the force.

BadruKisitu, the chairperson of police suppliers’ association says the nearly 600 suppliers took the decision to stop supplying the force yesterday at a general meeting held in Kampala.

Arvind Patel, the Board Director of Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industries said they have raised the issue of nonpayment of suppliers to the police several times and nothing has been done.

Although the police leadership is yet to give a formal response to the suppliers’ complaints, Kayihura, admitted during the opening of annual police council session that the financial crisis that has hit the force needs urgent intervention from the government.

The police is choking on over 125 billion debt accruing from electricity, water, food and fuel supply since 2010.