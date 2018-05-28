Construction of Isimba and Karuma Hydro Power Dams stalled due to the exorbitant claims by project affected persons

By Ruth Anderah.

The of construction of Isimba and Karuma Hydro Power Dams has been stalled due to the exorbitant claims by the project affected persons.

This has been revealed by Engineer BadiruKigundu, while appearing before the commission of inquiry into land matters chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemeire.

Kigundu who is the chairman project steering committee explained that currently the claims are over 600billion shillings which is not available in the budget.

Among the claimants Tom Kazibwe former MP Ntenjeru County and Charles Mugamba former town clerk and assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kayunga are demanding 132 billion shillings for the underneath rock which was found in their land.

Engineer Kigundu testified that the duo were among the group of persons who were compensated for their land in 2014 but later turned around and made fresh demands for rocks in their land.

Evidence shows before the commission shows the duo have no titles for the Land which contains the rock adding that many others have also come up with fresh demands despite having been paid.

He asked for the commission’s intervention and addresses the issue of over valuation of the rock which has caused blockage of the completion of Isimba dam.