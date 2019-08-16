Construction firm offers to pay Suubi’s engineering course

By Ritah Kemigisa.

A Construction company has offered full scholarship to Henry Suubi a Makerere University student who caused a storm on social media for reporting with a metallic suitcase.

In a letter dated 14th August to the Makerere University Vice chancellor, Joadah consult and development infrastructure, a renowned construction company says they ready sign a memorandum of understanding with the university to have Suubi privately enroll on a Mechanical Engineering course.

Suubi who is on government sponsorship and offering a bachelor’s degree in Education earlier told NTV in an interview that his dream was to do an engineering course.

Many people have since promised to help Suubi and so far he has been given a laptop and is yet to receive many more of the unfulfilled pledges from people.

The construction company is known for key projects like the rehabilitation project of Mulago Hospital Expansion and the Specialized Maternal and Neonatal Hospital Mulago among others.