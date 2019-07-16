Computer Misuse Act is irrelevant-Lawyer

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Lawyers have called for the removal of section 24 and 25 of the computer misuse Act, 2011 saying they are not clear and that they infringe on the rights of many especially freedom of speech and expression.

This follows the arrest of Joseph Kabuleta a Journalist turned pastor for insulting or annoying the president after he posted on his Facebook page alleging that that there was a plot to ensure that the president’s son Major Muhoozi Kainerugaba succeeds him as the president.

Lawyer Denis Nyombi says the two sections and the act at large are irrelevant since they are a replica of other laws like sedition which were expunged from the constitution for being vague.

He adds that they do not clearly define what amounts to disturbing or insulting the president and as such is a bad law which government is using to deprive people of their rights.