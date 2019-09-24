Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians join hands to end bullying

By Moses Kyeyune.

To many people, Parliament is a place for civilized people where tolerance of dissenting views and opinions take shape.

Religious and gender disparities however remain a key subject of discussion with many women facing bullying from the male counterparts.

In a side conference of women parliamentarians under the commonwealth, the topic on bullying has come up, with women scratching heads for solutions against the vice.

For Uganda however, the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga says that a lot has been achieved with need to export best practices to sister states in the commonwealth.

Last month, the Minister of State for Health in charge of General Duties Sarah Opendi pointed accusing fingers at security minister Gen Eli Tumwine, saying the General is a bully.