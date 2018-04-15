Common Wealth Youth parliamentary conference kicks off today

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Common Wealth youth parliamentary conference will begin today in Kampala.

The conference has attracted over 200 youth from all the common wealth countries and will be running under the theme “Securing a better future for Africa: Role of the youth”.

Speaking to Kfm the national Female Youth Member of Parliament Anna Adeke said it is a great opportunity for the young people to share knowledge on a wide range of issues and also find common solutions to challenges affecting them.

The resolutions from the Youth Conference will inform the agenda of the regional conference to be held in Botswana in August, 2018