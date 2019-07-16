Collections from OTT below target

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Revenue Authority has expressed concern over poor performance in revenue collection from the OTT tax.

Briefing journalists on the Authority’s annual revenue performance Commissioner General Doris Akol said while the body was able to collect more than the target in revenue from the Mobile money tax, It fell short in terms of OTT collections

She says out of the target of 284 billion shillings only 49. 5 Billion shillings was collected from the OTT tax.

She attributed this to among other factors the continued use of VPN