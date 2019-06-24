CNOOC seeks approval for oil developments

CNOOC Uganda Ltd, a firm licensed to operate the Kingfisher oil field in Kikuube district has applied for approval to kick off commercial oil developments in the area.

The authority has presented an Environmental and Social impact Assessment report to Government inorder to obtain approval to CNOOC Uganda contracted Golder Associates and Eco and partners to conduct an Environmental and social impact Assessment study on the Kingfisher oil development project, a pre-condition before NEMA’S approval for the project to proceed.

During two public hearings organized by the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, leaders asked government and oil companies to enhance environmental protection, improve community livelihoods and enhance benefits which the communities will obtain from oil projects.

Meanwhile, Hoima district Chairman Kadiri Kirungi says people affected by oil projects need to be followed up and supported with financial literacy to have better welfare.