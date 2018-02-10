Closed schools over non-compliance with education standards unaware of directive

BY AMOS NGWOMOYA

The private city schools which were closed by KCCA over non-compliance with education standards are not aware of the directive.

Some of the standards that precipitated the closure of the 21 schools include; lack of a license, poor hygiene, poor structures, lack of a toilet, lack of trained teachers and a school compound among others.

The closure of the 21 schools is contained in a letter from the KCCA Acting director of education and technical services, Ambrose Atwoko dated February 2 2018.

However, at aleast 5 schools out of the 21 visited by Daily Monitor have denied receipt of the directive, saying that there were still waiting for an official communication from KCCA.

In his letter to the to the KCCA director of legal affairs, Charles Ouma, Atwoko says the authority will continue carrying out operations to crackdown on those schools that might defy the directive because their current status is endangering the lives of learners.

Some of the affected schools are Lawrie Park primary school in Bwaise, ,Kiti Muslim primary school in Kisenyi, Little Arms school and Ebenezer Nursery school among others.