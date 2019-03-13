Cleaner charged for stealing 14 mobile phones in the office he cleans

By Ruth Anderah.

23year old cleaner at Skynet offices Ntinda has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison over theft of 14 mobile phones from the office he cleans.

Jusper Jemba has been charged before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Patrick Talisuna and denied theft offence that placed against his.

It’s alleged that between the months of November 2018 and February 2019 at Skynet offices Ntinda, Jemba stole 14 mobile phones all valued at approximately 10.1 million shilling, the property of Skynet.

He is to be produced back in.court on March 22nd for hearing of the case.