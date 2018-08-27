Classroom collapses, four pupils injured

By Joseph Omollo

At least four pupils of Preparatory Primary School in Paya Sub County in Tororo district have been admitted at St. Anthany hospital after a classroom suddenly collapsed and injured them.

The victims included Alex Okello P.4, Subastian Oburu P.5, Mary Apio P.4 and Rose Mary Awori, P.6.

The incidence occurred at around 3 pm on Friday shortly after a heavy down pour that was accompanied by strong storm that lasted for two hours.

Joseph Owori, one of the teachers in the school said the victims had sought shelter in the classroom.

Alfred Oketcho Soye the LC3 chairperson, who also visited the scene, urged the school administration to always demolish structures that are in poor conditions before they collapse.